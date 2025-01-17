Gameday Preview

January 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

When: Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

GAME NOTES

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Strong Starts

- The Stars scored a combined 12 goals over the first period last weekend en route to a weekend sweep of USA Hockey NTDP. Lincoln led 4-1 after 20 minutes last Friday and 8-0 after one period last Saturday. That eight-goal effort in a period tied the franchise record for goals in a period, originally set in the second period Feb. 21, 1997 at Green Bay.

Key 2: Make Each Goal Count

- Goals could be at a premium this weekend as the Stars have allowed the second-fewest goals in the USHL and the Lumberjacks have allowed the third-fewest goals in the league. Muskegon allowed 11 goals over three games last weekend and has surrendered three-or-more goals in eight of the last 15 games, going 8-4-0-3 in that span. Lincoln has not allowed more than three goals to an opponent since doing so in three straight losses Dec. 7, 12 and 13. The Stars are outscoring opponents 40-15 and are 5-1-1-0 since Dec. 14.

Key 3: Get Oliver On The Board

- Dashel Oliver recorded back-to-back multi-goal games last weekend for his third and fourth multi-goal games of the season. The Stars are 14-0 this season when he records at least one point. Oliver is tied with Jack Pechar for the team lead with 13 goals.

