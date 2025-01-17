Fighting Five: Saints Open Series in Youngstown on Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-9-0-0, 48 pts) visit the Youngstown Phantoms (19-13-0-1, 39 pts) to open a weekend series on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Ruohonen's Return

Heikki Ruohonen scored the overtime game-winner on Saturday in his first game back in the lineup after missing nine.

Ruohonen has six goals and 13 points in 20 games this season and has points in three of his last four USHL games.

2. Familiar Foe

The Fighting Saints meet the Phantoms for the second series in a span of three weeks, wrapping up the four-game season series between the teams

All four games against the Phantoms come in a seven-game stretch for Dubuque. The Saints won both of the first two matchups in Dubuque.

3. Lucas' Laser

Lucas Van Vliet scored a power-play goal on Saturday against Sioux City to extend his career-high point streak to five games. Van Vliet has two goals and six points over the five games.

The Vegas Golden Knights draft pick scored a goal and added two assists in the last series against the Phantoms.

4. Road Ready

Dubuque leads the USHL with 13 road wins this season and has won four-straight road games. In 16 road games, the Saints have outscored their hosts 69-45.

The Phantoms are 9-3-0-0 at the Covelli Centre this season, but have won nine of their last 10 home games. Youngstown returns home this weekend after a five-game road trip.

5. Phantom Flicks

The Phantoms won two of three in a weekend series at Muskegon last weekend and wrap up a stretch of nine-straight contests against Dubuque and Muskegon with this weekend's series. The Phantoms enter the final pair of games at 3-3-0-1 in that span.

Youngstown's top goaltender Melvin Strahl returned to the net last weekend after missing five games while at World Juniors. Strahl made 39 and 32 saves in his pair of games against Muskegon last weekend.

Friday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CST at the Covelli Centre and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

