Watch Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars on Prime Video

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Story:
For the first time in Club history, the Orlando Pride will host an NWSL Playoff match. The Pride last made the playoffs in 2017.
Following a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign FC, the Pride set NWSL single season records for most wins (18), most points (60) and set a Club record for most goals in a single season with 46.
The Pride are set to face the Chicago Red Stars who finished eighth in the NWSL with a record of 10-14-2 with 32 points. Orlando earned four points against the Red Stars this season, including a 1-1 draw in March in the only meeting at Inter&Co Stadium and more recently earned a 1-0 win on the road.
Quote of the Week:
"We feel good. We feel excited. First game in Pride history that we're hosting a playoff game. Hopefully we get a good turnout. We'll need the fans to push us forward to get the win. But the players are excited and they're ready. They've been waiting for this moment for a long time. So yeah, we're excited that we get to host the Chicago Red Stars in the first playoff game."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Seattle Reign FC 2 (11/2/24, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Ally Watt, Kerry Abello, Marta; Jordyn Huitema, Madison Mercado
Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Red Stars 1, Kansas City Current 3 (11/3/24, SeatGeek Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Ally Schlegel; Michelle Cooper, Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, Nichelle Prince
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 6-11-2 (Home: 1-6-2, Away: 5-5-0)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Chicago Red Stars 0 (9/8/24, SeatGeek Stadium)
Next Up: NWSL Playoffs Semifinals vs. TBD
Date & Time: TBD
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: TBD
Competition: NWSL Playoffs
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Playoffs
Entitlement Partner: Orlando Health
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Prime Video
Radio: Fox Sports Radio 810 AM
