Watch Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars on Prime Video

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Story:

For the first time in Club history, the Orlando Pride will host an NWSL Playoff match. The Pride last made the playoffs in 2017.

Following a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign FC, the Pride set NWSL single season records for most wins (18), most points (60) and set a Club record for most goals in a single season with 46.

The Pride are set to face the Chicago Red Stars who finished eighth in the NWSL with a record of 10-14-2 with 32 points. Orlando earned four points against the Red Stars this season, including a 1-1 draw in March in the only meeting at Inter&Co Stadium and more recently earned a 1-0 win on the road.

Quote of the Week:

"We feel good. We feel excited. First game in Pride history that we're hosting a playoff game. Hopefully we get a good turnout. We'll need the fans to push us forward to get the win. But the players are excited and they're ready. They've been waiting for this moment for a long time. So yeah, we're excited that we get to host the Chicago Red Stars in the first playoff game."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Seattle Reign FC 2 (11/2/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ally Watt, Kerry Abello, Marta; Jordyn Huitema, Madison Mercado

Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Red Stars 1, Kansas City Current 3 (11/3/24, SeatGeek Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ally Schlegel; Michelle Cooper, Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, Nichelle Prince

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 6-11-2 (Home: 1-6-2, Away: 5-5-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Chicago Red Stars 0 (9/8/24, SeatGeek Stadium)

Next Up: NWSL Playoffs Semifinals vs. TBD

Date & Time: TBD

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: TBD

Competition: NWSL Playoffs

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Playoffs

Entitlement Partner: Orlando Health

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

Radio: Fox Sports Radio 810 AM

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.