Three Kansas City Current Players Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga, defender Kayla Sharples and goalkeeper Almuth Schult were named to the October and November Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime. The trio were the 16th, 17th and 18th players named to NWSL Monthly Best XI this season. Chawinga has earned the honor five times this season, while Sharples and Schult made their first Best XI rosters.
Forward Temwa Chawinga - Chawinga, the October and November Player of the Month, has put the league on notice all season. She capped off her first year in the league with five goals in four matches, including a brace in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup Championship match Oct. 25.
Defender Kayla Sharples - Sharples has been crucial to the Current's defensive transformation to end the regular season. With her anchoring the backline, KC has allowed only two goals.
Goalkeeper Almuth Schult - Another key to Kansas City's stingy defense, the former German National Team goalkeeper has been nearly unbeatable since returning to the NWSL. She has collected 10 saves and tallied three clean sheets through the final month of the regular season.
Tickets to see the No. 4 seed Current's playoff quarterfinal match against the No. 5 seed North Carolina Courage at CPKC Stadium are on sale now to the general public and are expected to sell out. Tickets are available for purchase on KansasCityCurrent.com or via the KC Current App.
Images from this story
|
Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga
|
Kansas City Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult
|
Kansas City Current defender Kayla Sharples
