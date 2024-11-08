Claudia Zornoza Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC midfielder Claudia Zornoza has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month presented by Prime, for the months of October and November by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on air broadcast talent. Seven teams are represented in the league's Top 11, including Bay FC, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, the Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit, and Utah Royals FC.

Zornoza, 34, appeared in all three of URFC's matches during the Royals' unbeaten month of October, starting and playing a full 90 in all three matches. During the month of October URFC defeated Portland Thorns FC 2-1 at Providence Park, defeated Seattle Reign FC 3-0 at America First Field, and drew against Angel City FC 1-1 at BMO Stadium.

Claudia Zornoza October Stats

Matches: 3 / Starts: 3 / Minutes: 270 / Goals: 1 / Assists: 1 / Shots: 7 / SOT: 5 / Pass%: 80.3

During the month of October the Spanish midfielder cemented herself as a dead-ball threat inside the attacking third. Zornoza's lone goal of the month came on a freekick against Angel City. Going for goal Zornoza fired a rocket to the near post, over the defending wall and past the outstretched arms of DiDi Haračić scoring her second career goal with the Royals on her birthday. Earlier in the month in Portland, Zornoza found herself in an almost identical situation. Going for goal once again, Zornoza hit the bottom of the cross bar where forward Mina Tanaka converted with a diving header off the rebound. The Spanish midfielder finished the month with 11 tackles won and seven interceptions, highlighting her contributions on the defensive side as well.

Since being acquired from Real Madrid in July earlier this year, Zornoza appeared in the final 10 matches of the 2024 NWSL regular season, logging two goals and three assists in 846 minutes of play. Zornoza brought Champions League experience to a young Utah Royals squad and her impact in the midfield was felt immediately. Pairing with another Spaniard, Ana Tejada, and rookie Ally Sentnor the Utah Royals midfield became explosive and a threat from distance scoring four goals and dishing five assists as a unit after the summer international break.

NWSL Best XI of the Month (October/November 2024)

Goalkeeper: Almuth Schult (KC)

Defenders: Emily Sams (ORL), Kaleigh Kurtz (NC), Kayla Sharples (KC), Abby Dahlkemper (BAY)

Midfielders: Yazmeen Ryan (GFC), Rose Lavelle (GFC), Claudia Zornoza (UTA)

Forwards: Temwa Chawinga (KC), Esther Gonzalez (GFC), Makenna Morris (WAS)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.