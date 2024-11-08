Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for October/November

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced that Bay FC defender Abby Dahlkemper has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of October/November. It marks the third consecutive month Dahlkemper has been named to the team of the month - she had previously earned the honor in both August and September.

The Bay Area native helped the club secure wins in each of its final two contests as it battled for a postseason spot. On October 19, she netted a late game-winner - her third goal of the season and first since her league debut with Bay FC on August 30 - and helped the club record a clean sheet to defeat North Carolina Courage at PayPal Park. Dahlkemper played every minute of Bay FC's final four regular season matches, including last Saturday's 3-2 win over the Houston Dash, the club's second consecutive victory.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

After securing seventh place in the NWSL regular season standings, Bay FC will take on the Washington Spirit from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. in the quarterfinal round of the NWSL playoffs. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. PT on ABC.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.