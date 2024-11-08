Chicago Red Stars Fall in NWSL Playoffs Opener

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Chicago Red Stars fell to the Orlando Pride by a score of 4-1 in the quarterfinals round of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Rookie, Jameese Joseph, supplied the team's only goal and became the second youngest player to score in the NWSL playoffs behind Washington's Trinity Rodman.

KEY MOMENTS:

15' A long ball from Orlando's backline aimed at Chicago's left side is fought over by Taylor Malham and Ally Watt. Watt wins possession, but a well-timed tackle by Malham ends the danger from Orlando

26' Orlando send a corner kick attempt into Chicago's 18-yard box that rattles around until it finds the head of Orlando's McCutcheon who redirects it into the back of the net to give Orlando the lead, 1-0 Orlando

38' Barbara Banda breaks through Chicago's backline to go one-on-one against Alyssa Naeher and places it to Naeher's left and extends the Pride's lead, 2-0

45+6' Banda breaks away again and finds the back of the net, 3-0 Orlando

54' Banda finds themselves inside Chicago's 18-yard box and gets pulled by a Red Stars defender. After a VAR review, a penalty is awarded to Orlando. Marta steps up to take the attempt, and scores for the Pride, 4-0 Orlando

60' Chicago rookie, Jameese Joseph, puts pressure on Orlando's keeper who receives a ball inside her own 6-yard box, and with one touch, Joseph de-possess the keeper and puts Chicago on the board, 4-1

73' Chicago deliver a ball into Orlando's 18-yard box. The ball makes it to the backpost where a galloping Hannah Anderson gets her head on the ball to send it back to the middle of the 6-yard box, but Orlando has a player there to clear the ball

GAME NOTES:

Alyssa Naeher made her seventh career playoff appearance and start for the Red Stars tonight, the most appearances and starts for one club by a goalkeeper in NWSL history.

Mallory Swanson and Naeher are only starters who played in Chicago's previous playoff match (2022 quarterfinal at San Diego, 2-1 loss in extra time).

Friday's match was Chicago's 11th all-time playoff game, tying Seattle for second most in NWSL history (Portland - 14 including upcoming match). The Red Stars' seven all-time playoff goals (0.7 per game) were scored by seven different players with Mallory Swanson the only one of those currently on the roster.

Naeher has faced more penalty kick attempts than any other NWSL goalkeeper.

Jameese Joseph is the first rookie to score in the NWSL playoffs since 2021 (Trinity Rodman).

Joseph is the second-youngest goal scorer in playoffs history. Only rodman was younger.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

ORL 3 1 4

CHI 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL: 26' McCutcheon (Ally Watt), 39' Barbara Banda (Emily Sams), 45+6' Barbara Banda (Ally Watt), 56' Marta (PK)

CHI: 60' Jameese Joseph

Disciplinary Report

ORL: 59' Julie Doyle (Yellow Card), 67' Cori Dyke (Yellow Card)

CHI:

Lineups

ORL: Anna Moorhouse, Kerry Abello, Kylie Strom, Emily Sams, Cori Dyke (Morgan Gautrat), Summer Yates (Adriana), Angelina, Haley McCutcheon, Ally Watt (Julie Doyle), Barbra Banda (Carson Pickett), Marta (Viviana Villacorta)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Natalia Kuikka, Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro (Leilanni Nesbeth), Taylor Malham, Shea Groom (Ally Cook), Julia Grosso (Julia Bianchi), Bea Franklin (Camryn Biegalski), Jameese Joseph, Mallory Swanson, Ally Schlegel (Jenna Bike)

-Chicago Red Stars-

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.