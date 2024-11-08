Emily Sams Named to NWSL October and November Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the 11 players named to the Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the months of October and November by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Seven teams are represented in the league's Top 11, with defender Emily Sams representing the Pride. Sams has earned this recognition three times this season including May and September.

Sams has now been named to the Best XI for the final three months of the season and earned her appearance on the October and November Best XI by dominating in the backline for the Pride, playing in four matches recording a passing accuracy of 89.83 percent and notching one assist. The Boise, Idaho, native added seven tackles won and four interceptions in 295 minutes played.

The No. 1 ranked Pride are set to host their first-ever home playoff match later today on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The Pride will welcome the Chicago Red Stars to Inter&Co Stadium for the historic match, presented by Orlando Health. Tickets are still available for tonight's match and can be purchased at the link here. With home field advantage secured through the semifinal round, fans can also take advantage of a "We Win, You Win" package, which also includes a ticket to the semifinal should the Pride advance. Packages start as low as $20 and are available.

