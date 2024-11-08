Kurtz Named to NWSL Best XI for October/November

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage defender Kaleigh Kurtz

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage defender Kaleigh Kurtz(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage defender Kaleigh Kurtz has been named to the NWSL Best XI for the Months of October/November, presented by Amazon Prime, as announced by the league office Friday.

This is the first monthly honor of 2024 for Kurtz, who becomes the fourth Courage player to earn the distinction from the league this season. Center back partner Malia Berkely earned Best XI of March/April and September, while Ashley Sanchez and Meredith Speck were honored in July.

During the four matches in the award window, Kurtz won two tackles and 15 duels, made five interceptions and 24 clearances, and completed 87.9% of her passes, all while not committing a single foul.

Kurtz recently completed her third consecutive Iron Woman season, continuing her NWSL-record consecutive regular season minutes streak.

Kurtz and the Courage will take on the Kansas City Current in the quarterfinals of the NWSL playoffs on Saturday at noon ET. The match will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.