Preview: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars: 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Quarterfinals
November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The No. 8 Chicago Red Stars (10-14-2, 32 pts) head south to open 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs action against the No. 1 Orlando Pride (18-2-6, 60 pts) at 7:00 p.m. CT Friday, November 8, at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The quarterfinal matchup sees historic meet record-breaking as Chicago begins their eighth postseason appearance in nine seasons taking on Orlando, who set a new NWSL record for points scored in a single season.
Where to Watch
Stream: Prime Video
Previous Result:
CHI: Chicago fell at home to Kansas City, 1-3
ORL: Orlando claimed a 3-2 home victory over Seattle
Storylines
Defeat is Not an Option: If you haven't experienced the NWSL Playoffs before, they run a little bit different than the regular season. Most importantly, there's no points to accumulate and no matches ending in draws; every fixture is do or die. If a match reaches 90 minutes and the score is tied, two 15-minute halves of extra time follow, then a penalty shootout if necessary. The loser's season ends there, while the winner advances to the next round. In previous seasons, six teams made playoffs and the top two seeds earned byes, heading straight into the semifinals to face the winners of two quarterfinal matches. With eight teams qualifying for playoffs in 2024, no side gets a reprieve; everyone has a quarterfinal opponent to conquer if they want to make the semifinals and keep their chance at the 2024 NWSL Championship alive. Steel yourself for victory to taste even sweeter and defeat to be harder to swallow; the fight's not over until the final whistle.
Hardware Hunting: If you thought the NWSL regular season was unpredictable, buckle up for the postseason. The stakes are higher and the possibilities are endless, even if Chicago has an uphill battle as the eight seed taking on NWSL Shield winner Orlando. The Red Stars winning it all isn't out of the question, especially after the lowest seed last season, New Jersey/New York Gotham FC, went on to become the 2023 NWSL Champions. Additionally, while the Pride top the 2024 league standings, the Red Stars are still favored in some statistics. Chicago ended the regular season with a better conversion rate on chances than Orlando (17.22 percent to 15.54 percent), alongside higher success rates with tackles (62.40 percent to 59.20 percent) and duels (51.20 percent to 50.70 percent). Plus, three of the six most recent meetings between the Red Stars and the Pride have been victories for Chicago (LDLWWW). Anyone up for another Cinderella story?
Making Their Mark: Young players have been key to the Red Stars success this season, a fact that showed in Chicago's last match against the Kansas City Current. Despite the 1-3 loss, Ally Schlegel scored her seventh goal of 2024, putting the attacker even with Mallory Swanson for the team's leading goal scorer in only her second season. All five Red Stars rookies, Hannah Anderson, Ally Cook, Bea Franklin, Jameese Joseph and Leilanni Nesbeth, also featured in the match, with Anderson's 110 passes and 126 touches becoming season highs for the team. Additionally, the five rookies have all contributed to one or more goals in 2024. No matter the result Friday, the young blood in Chicago is clearly ready to shine in the seasons to come.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024
- Kansas City Current Open NWSL Postseason with Historic Home Match against North Carolina Courage - Kansas City Current
- Three Kansas City Current Players Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- Emily Sams Named to NWSL October and November Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for October/November - Bay FC
- Kurtz Named to NWSL Best XI for October/November - North Carolina Courage
- Claudia Zornoza Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month - Utah Royals FC
- CPKC Stadium Becomes First LEED Gold Certified Stadium in Missouri - Kansas City Current
- Preview: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars: 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Quarterfinals - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Open the 2024 NWSL Playoffs against the Chicago Red Stars, Presented by Verizon - Orlando Pride
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Preview: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars: 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Quarterfinals
- Chicago Red Stars Fall in Regular Season Finale at Home, 1-3
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current
- Chicago Red Stars Unveil New Name and Crest
- Alyssa Naeher Earns Third 2024 National Women's Soccer League Impact Save of the Week Honor