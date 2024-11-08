Preview: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars: 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Quarterfinals

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The No. 8 Chicago Red Stars (10-14-2, 32 pts) head south to open 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs action against the No. 1 Orlando Pride (18-2-6, 60 pts) at 7:00 p.m. CT Friday, November 8, at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The quarterfinal matchup sees historic meet record-breaking as Chicago begins their eighth postseason appearance in nine seasons taking on Orlando, who set a new NWSL record for points scored in a single season.

Where to Watch

Stream: Prime Video

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago fell at home to Kansas City, 1-3

ORL: Orlando claimed a 3-2 home victory over Seattle

Storylines

Defeat is Not an Option: If you haven't experienced the NWSL Playoffs before, they run a little bit different than the regular season. Most importantly, there's no points to accumulate and no matches ending in draws; every fixture is do or die. If a match reaches 90 minutes and the score is tied, two 15-minute halves of extra time follow, then a penalty shootout if necessary. The loser's season ends there, while the winner advances to the next round. In previous seasons, six teams made playoffs and the top two seeds earned byes, heading straight into the semifinals to face the winners of two quarterfinal matches. With eight teams qualifying for playoffs in 2024, no side gets a reprieve; everyone has a quarterfinal opponent to conquer if they want to make the semifinals and keep their chance at the 2024 NWSL Championship alive. Steel yourself for victory to taste even sweeter and defeat to be harder to swallow; the fight's not over until the final whistle.

Hardware Hunting: If you thought the NWSL regular season was unpredictable, buckle up for the postseason. The stakes are higher and the possibilities are endless, even if Chicago has an uphill battle as the eight seed taking on NWSL Shield winner Orlando. The Red Stars winning it all isn't out of the question, especially after the lowest seed last season, New Jersey/New York Gotham FC, went on to become the 2023 NWSL Champions. Additionally, while the Pride top the 2024 league standings, the Red Stars are still favored in some statistics. Chicago ended the regular season with a better conversion rate on chances than Orlando (17.22 percent to 15.54 percent), alongside higher success rates with tackles (62.40 percent to 59.20 percent) and duels (51.20 percent to 50.70 percent). Plus, three of the six most recent meetings between the Red Stars and the Pride have been victories for Chicago (LDLWWW). Anyone up for another Cinderella story?

Making Their Mark: Young players have been key to the Red Stars success this season, a fact that showed in Chicago's last match against the Kansas City Current. Despite the 1-3 loss, Ally Schlegel scored her seventh goal of 2024, putting the attacker even with Mallory Swanson for the team's leading goal scorer in only her second season. All five Red Stars rookies, Hannah Anderson, Ally Cook, Bea Franklin, Jameese Joseph and Leilanni Nesbeth, also featured in the match, with Anderson's 110 passes and 126 touches becoming season highs for the team. Additionally, the five rookies have all contributed to one or more goals in 2024. No matter the result Friday, the young blood in Chicago is clearly ready to shine in the seasons to come.

