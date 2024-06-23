Washington Streaks Past Boomers to Series Win

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Washington Wild Things scored in five different innings and eased to a win over the Schaumburg Boomers in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Field by a final score of 14-2 to win the series.

Washington took the lead just three batters into the game, marking the 11th time in the last 13 games that the opponent scored first. The Wild Things added four in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the seventh to account for their total. The Boomers broke up the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to chase Washington's starter Zach Kirby. Aaron Simmons recorded an RBI single while the second run scored on an error.

Brendan Knoll suffered the loss for the Boomers, working four innings. Nolan Pender worked three innings in his pro debut while Jake Joyce and Dallas Woolfolk both posted scoreless frames. Christian Fedko finished with three hits as the Boomers totaled seven. Simmons and Evan Orzech both notched a pair of hits.

The Boomers (23-15) host Florence in a single game on Monday morning at 11:00am to close out the homestand on a Day Camp Day. Tickets for the Monday matinee and all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

