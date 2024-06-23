Four-Run Fourth Fuels Florence Victory

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (16-21), presented by Towne Properties, won the series in Joliet after defeating the Slammers (17-22) by a final score of 8-3. Florence has won five of six on this seven-game road trip and has triumphed in their last two series.

Fresh off of an 11-punchout performance on Tuesday, Reed Smith got the start for the Y'alls looking to build off his stellar performance. It started off shaky for Smith who allowed a two-run shot in the first and a solo shot in the third to give Joliet an early 3-0 lead. Smith got back on track and fired six innings en route to victory, scattering eight hits and collecting five strikeouts.

Florence got on the board in the fourth inning which saw four consecutive hits plate four runs to start the inning. Brian Fuentes led off with a single and was followed by Craig Massey to put runners on for TJ Reeves. Reeves brought in Fuentes with an RBI single to make it 3-1. Still with nobody out and two runners on, Stephen Hrustich cleared the bases with a three-run blast to right field to put the Y'alls on top 4-3.

The Y'alls didn't look back after this. They plated three more in the fifth which was highlighted by a two-run double from Reeves, who finished the day going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. A Craig Massey RBI single in the sixth put an end to the scoring and gave Florence the 8-3 final.

Kent Klyman and Ben Terwilliger closed the door with three shutdown innings of relief. Klyman fired two innings not allowing a hit and picking up three punchouts, while Terwilliger put a nail in the coffin of Joliet in the ninth.

Florence will end the seven-game road trip tomorrow in Schaumburg as they get set to face the Boomers for the next four games, one on the road and three at home. RHP Blake Loubier will get the start for Florence, making just his second start of the season, fresh off of the 14-day injured list. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT.

