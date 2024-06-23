Grizzlies Drop Finale to Crushers, Take Series 2-1

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind by multiple runs in the first inning on Sunday afternoon against the Lake Erie Crushers, and were never able to claw their way back into the game in a 7-2 loss at Grizzlies Ballpark. Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies won the series two games to one.

Collin Sullivan (3-3) struggled, allowing back-to-back leadoff singles right away in the contest, with an error in center field putting runners at second and third base with no outs. After Jack Harris reached on a fielder's choice without an out made on the play, Vincent Byrd, Jr. hit a grand slam home run over the short porch in right-center field, making the score 4-0.

Lake Erie would add on two more runs in the third off Sullivan on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Skender and an RBI single by Alex Epp with two outs, taking a 6-0 advantage, and made the score 7-0 on another two-out RBI single by Jose Torrealba in the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies offense was stuck in neutral against Anthony Escobar (4-0), who allowed runners on base in every inning but one that he pitched, but did not allow any runners to cross the plate for the Grizzlies over six and two-thirds innings. Gateway would get on the board in the ninth inning when Kevin Krause lined a two-run homer to right-center field off Enrique Ozoa, but would not get closer.

A bright spot for the Grizzlies was the relief pitching of Alvery De Los Santos (one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts over two innings), Clarke Davenport (three scoreless innings with six strikeouts) and Joely Condreay (one inning, two strikeouts), who combined to hold Lake Erie to just a single run over the final six innings of the game, but it was not enough to record the sweep.

After a much-needed off day on Monday, the Grizzlies will tangle once again with the Washington Wild Things in Sauget beginning on Tuesday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Teague Conrad will look to bounce back in the series opener at Grizzlies Ballpark.

