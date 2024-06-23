Titans and Aigles Rained Out, Doubleheader July 30

Trois-Rivières, QC - Sunday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivières Aigles has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Tuesday, July 30 with a start time of 4:05 pm. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Following an off day tomorrow, the Ottawa Titans return home for a six-game homestand starting Tuesday night, with the first of three against the New England Knockouts at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

