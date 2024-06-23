Knockouts Double-Up Boulders & Snap Losing Skid

POMONA, NY - John Cristino went 3 for 5 with a three-run home run to give New England a 6-3 victory over New York and snap an eight-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon at Clover Stadium. The Knockouts improved to 12-26 while the Boulders dropped to 26-12.

New England's starter pitcher Anderson Comás pitched in four innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs. Despite striking out three batters and walking four, Comás ended up with a no-decision. Luke Williamson of the Knockouts claimed the win (1-1) by delivering a strong performance in relief, pitching a scoreless fifth inning and striking out two batters while allowing only one hit and one walk. Brendan Bell got the save pitching a scoreless ninth in relief and striking out a batter. New York's starting pitcher, Blaine Traxel, experienced his first loss of the season (4-1) after pitching five innings, during which he allowed eight hits, five runs (four earned), and two walks while striking out two batters.

New England took the lead in the first inning. With one out, Jalen Garcia hit a double to left field, then stole third base and scored on a throwing error by Blaine Traxel. Following this, Brady West struck out looking for the second out of the inning. However, Ramon Jimenez hit a double to center field and Luis Atiles walked, putting two runners on base with two outs. Unfortunately for the Knockouts, J.R. DiSarcina flew out to left field, ending the top of the inning.

New England gained momentum in the third when Austin White hit a single, and Jake Boone reached first base due to a fielding error by the second baseman, Nick Gotta. The rally culminated in Cristino hitting a three-run homer into right field. His eighth home run of the season extended the Knockouts' lead to 4-0.

New York mounted a comeback with two outs in the bottom of the third. David Vinsky kicked off the rally with a single through the left side, and Isaacson followed up with a double to right field, bringing the score to 4-1 in favor of the Boulders. Aaron Dana then hit a triple to center field, allowing Joe DeLuca to single for an RBI, narrowing the Knockouts' lead to just one run.

However, in the fourth, the Knockouts got one of those runs back when DiSarcina was at second with two outs when Cristino connected with an RBI single to right field. In the seventh inning, the score remained 5-3 in favor of New England. Cristino hit a double to center field, and later, with two outs, West delivered an RBI single, extending the lead to 6-3.

New England's bullpen was lights out, as five different pitchers combined for five shutout innings in relief in the win.

In a recent game, Cristino stood out for New England Knockouts with a stellar three-hit performance, while West also impacted with a two-hit game. Additionally, five other Knockouts players contributed with one hit each. New York had a more distributed offense, with seven players recording one hit apiece.

The Knockouts continue their road trip on Tuesday, traveling to Ottawa Stadium for a three-game series against the Titans. They are back at Campanelli Stadium next Friday, hosting Trois-Rivieres in a weekend matinee. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

