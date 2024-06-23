Otters Blank Bolts

June 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - Zach Smith had a complete game shut out and he Windy City ThunderBolts allowed an on base parade dropping the finale of a three game series against the Evansville Otters 9-0 at Bosse Field Sunday evening.

Otters (16-23) starting pitcher allowed six hits while walking none and striking out 14.

Evansville took the lead in the bottom of the first off a two-run double by Randy Bednar. Logan Brown notched an RBI ground out making it 3-0.

The Windy City staff combined walked 13 but both teams had six hits each.

Windy City (16-24) received hits by Garrett Broussard, Tyler Sandoval, Brennen Dorighi, and Emmanuel Sanchez.

Zach Smith (3-4) tossed seven innings enduring six hits over two runs while walking none and striking out

Jacob Newman (0-2) logged 2.2 innings allowing two hits over three earned runs while walking five and striking out four.

Dan Brown made his Windy City debut tossing an inning allowing four earned runs walking four striking out three.

A.J. Chacon delivered 2.1 innings pitched conceding one run unearned and striking out one.

Eric Hildebrande netted an inning of work conceding two hits and two runs while walking two.

Tyler Laporte picked a scoreless eighth inning for the Bolts and struck out one.

The ThunderBolts begin a six game home stand beginning Tuesday at Ozinga Field. against the Lake Erie Crushers. Value Tuesday is back and better then ever! All lower and upper level box seats are JUST $3.00 each! Just walk on up to the box office. The 2024 season will see more concession items discounted on Value Tuesdays including $2.00 Hot Dogs, bags of Chips, Soda and Water! (discounted items not valid for 10:35 am day games).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.