ValleyCats Clobber Five Homers in Series Victory

June 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (18-21) had plenty of thunder left in their bats after an hour and 22 minute rain delay prior to the start of the game, and slugged a season-high five homers to defeat the Sussex County Miners (14-24) 9-3 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City broke the deadlock in the third for the second consecutive night. Elvis Peralta launched a solo homer off Jimmy Boyce to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage. It was his second dinger of the 2024 campaign.

Sussex County responded with a homer of its own in the fourth. Oraj Anu went yard off Dan Beebe to tie the game, 1-1.

Oscar Campos belted a solo blast in the bottom of fourth to put the 'Cats ahead, 2-1.

Campos went deep again in the sixth to give Tri-City a 3-1 advantage. It was the first multi-homer effort for Tri-City since Chris Burgess drilled two roundtrippers on June 4 th against the New Jersey Jackals. Campos now leads the team with six jacks this year.

The ValleyCats exploded for five runs in the seventh. Burgess greeted Matt Stil with a single. Tyson Gingerich laid down a sac bunt, and reached on an error from Stil. On the E1, Burgess went to third, and Gingerich advanced to second. Peralta then ripped a two-run double. Dylan Broderick also bunted, and reached on another throwing error from Stil as Peralta went to third. Javeyan Williams smoked his third long ball of the season to put Tri-City on top, 8-1.

The 'Cats added in the eighth. Burgess lifted a solo home run off Bobby Curry to make it a 9-1 affair. He cleared the fences for the second time in as many days, and for the fourth time this year.

Following two shutout frames from Zeke Wood, the Miners tacked on a pair of runs in the ninth. Greg Blackman walked Edwin Mateo, and Cory Acton singled. Anu drove in his second run with a single, and Gavin Stupienski had an RBI knock to cut the deficit to 9-3. Alec Sayre loaded the bases with a walk before Blackman induced a flyout from Jason Agresti, sealing the rubber game victory.

Beebe (1-1) earned the win. He hurled six frames, yielding one run on six hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Boyce (0-3) received the loss. He pitched six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before beginning a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Tuesday, June 25 th. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | SUSSEX COUNTY 3

W: Dan Beebe (1-1)

L: Jimmy Boyce (0-3)

Time of Game: 2:30

Attendance: 3,808

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.