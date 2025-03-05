Washington Spirit Signs Three Short-Term Injury Replacement Players

March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed three players as short-term injury replacements, the club announced today. Midfielder Meg Boade, forward Margie Detrizio and forward Kiley Dulaney join the Spirit on short-term contracts to help fill out the roster as several players continue to return from injury.

"Meg, Kiley and Margie are outstanding young players who will provide great depth for our Club," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "We are excited to kick off our season on Friday night and looking forward to a great year."

Boade joins the active roster after spending part of preseason as a non-roster invitee with the Spirit. Most recently, Boade played at UCLA where she appeared in all 24 matches for the Bruins in 2024. Before transferring to UCLA, Boade played four seasons at Northwestern University. In 66 matches with the Wildcats, she scored 12 goals and added 17 assists.

Detrizio turns pro after five seasons of college soccer, four at Washington State and one at Georgia. With the Cougars from 2020 to 2023, the forward netted 26 goals and 16 assists in 71 matches, earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors after the 2022 season. In her final college season with the Bulldogs, she appeared in 21 matches, tallying nine goals and two assists.

Dulaney, who also trained with the Spirit this preseason, signs with the club after five seasons at the University of Arkansas. Across 78 appearances for the Razorbacks, Dulaney played over 4,400 minutes and provided 19 goal contributions (nine goals, 12 assists). The forward was also named to the All-SEC Academic Honor Roll twice throughout her career.

To kick off the season, the Spirit will face the Orlando Pride in a rematch of last season's championship in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday, March 7 at Inter&Co Stadium. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's home opener on Saturday, March 22 at Audi Field are available.

