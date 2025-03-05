Purple Pride 5K, Presented by Once Upon a Coconut, Returns to Inter&Co Stadium on May 17

March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inter&Co Stadium, along with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride, today announced the return of the Purple Pride 5K, presented by Once Upon A Coconut and supported by Orlando Health, Heineken, Pepsi and Publix.

Runners will start on Glenn Lane at 8 a.m. ET, passing north through Creative Village and continuing down Church St. before finishing on the pitch inside Inter&Co Stadium, home of the Lions and the Pride. After completing the race, participants will be directed outside Gate B to the stadium's Fan Zone area, where there will be a post-race festival, featuring food trucks, live music, beer, interactive games and more.

Runners and fans can register for the race here. Each runner will receive an official race t-shirt, 2025 Purple Pride 5K medal and one ticket to see Orlando City take on the Portland Timbers on May 24 and one ticket to see the Orlando Pride face off with the Houston Dash on June 7.

Purple Pride 5K, presented by Once Upon A Coconut

Saturday, May 17 | 8 a.m. ET | Location: Inter&Co Stadium | Registration

