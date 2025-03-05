Portland Thorns Acquire Australian International Defender Kaitlyn Torpey

March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have acquired Australian international defender Kaitlyn Torpey from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds. If certain performance-based conditions are met, the Thorns will instead send $15,000 in allocation money to the Wave. Torpey is under contract through the 2025 season.

Torpey, 24, joins the Thorns after appearing in 17 games across all competitions for San Diego Wave FC last season. She came to the NWSL following a solid career in Australia's A-League Women, where she started with Brisbane Roar before transferring to Melbourne City, amassing seven goals across eight seasons with the two clubs.

A versatile defender, Torpey has earned 12 caps for the Australian Women's National Team, the Matildas, and played in all three of their matches during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Said Thorns GM Jeff Agoos: "We are happy to add Kaitlyn to our group for the 2025 season. Her recent International and NWSL experience strengthens our backline. We look forward to her contributions for the Thorns."

The current roster as it stands:

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold, Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (7): Daiane, Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze, Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes; Marie Muller (SEI), Nicole Payne (SEI)

Midfielders (8): Carissa Boeckmann, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming, Sophie Hirst, Mallie McKenzie, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita, Olivia Wade-Kato (SEI)

Forwards (7): Deyna Castellanos, Payton Linnehan, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Sophia Wilson; Morgan Weaver (SEI)

Portland Thorns FC are currently preparing for their final pre-season match against the Utah Royal Friday, March 7 at Providence Park.

The Thorns will begin the 2025 season at Kansas City Current on Saturday, March 15, before returning to Providence Park for their home opener against Angel City on Friday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns FC Annual Memberships for the 2025 season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email members@thorns.com, or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information.

