Orlando Pride Defender Rafaelle and Midfielder Grace Chanda Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List
March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride defender Rafaelle and midfielder Grace Chanda have both been removed from the Season Ending Injury list ahead of the 2025 season. Rafaelle and Chanda will both be available for selection for the Pride's upcoming NWSL Challenge Cup match against the Washington Spirit. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 7, at Inter&Co Stadium.
In 2024, Rafaelle appeared in nine matches, earning a start in six of those games. The Pride won every match that Rafaelle started in and also earned two clean sheets before she was placed on the Season Ending Injury List.
Chanda has yet to appear for the Pride since signing with the Club last season. She was anticipated to join the Pride after representing Zambia in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but will now look ahead to make her debut this season.
TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride removes defender Rafaelle and midfielder Grace Chanda from the Season Ending Injury list.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 5, 2025
- How to Watch the Spirit & Pride in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup - Washington Spirit
- Orlando Pride Defender Rafaelle and Midfielder Grace Chanda Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List - Orlando Pride
- Arin Wright Named Racing Captain for 2025 Season - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Defender Rafaelle and Midfielder Grace Chanda Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List
- Orlando Pride, Ally Watt Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season
- Orlando Pride Unveils 2025-26 the Decennial Kit, Presented by Orlando Health
- Jameson® Irish Whiskey Joins Together with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride in New Partnership Deal
- Orlando Pride Announces '10 Years of Pride,' a Year-Long Celebration of Its 10th NWSL Season