Orlando Pride Defender Rafaelle and Midfielder Grace Chanda Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List

March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride defender Rafaelle and midfielder Grace Chanda have both been removed from the Season Ending Injury list ahead of the 2025 season. Rafaelle and Chanda will both be available for selection for the Pride's upcoming NWSL Challenge Cup match against the Washington Spirit. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 7, at Inter&Co Stadium.

In 2024, Rafaelle appeared in nine matches, earning a start in six of those games. The Pride won every match that Rafaelle started in and also earned two clean sheets before she was placed on the Season Ending Injury List.

Chanda has yet to appear for the Pride since signing with the Club last season. She was anticipated to join the Pride after representing Zambia in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but will now look ahead to make her debut this season.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride removes defender Rafaelle and midfielder Grace Chanda from the Season Ending Injury list.

