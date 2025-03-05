How to Watch the Spirit & Pride in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup
March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
This Friday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET, Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit are back in action for the first time in 2025 as they face off Barbra Banda and the Orlando Pride in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup. Below, we break down how fans around the world can catch the match:
In the DMV:
Join local Spirit fans at metrobar for the first watch party of the year! With a live DJ, promotional giveaways, and more, there's no better spot to catch the match! Tickets are not required to attend, but fans are encourage to RSVP.
Nationally:
This highly-anticipated rematch between the top two teams from last season will stream on Prime Video. Fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch. More information on how to watch Spirit matches throughout 2025 is available.
