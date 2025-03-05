San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money in Exchange for Defender Kaitlyn Torpey

March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC have traded defender Kaitlyn Torpey to the Portland Thorns in exchange for $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds. If certain performance-based conditions are met, the Wave will instead receive $15,000 total in allocation money.

"We want to thank Kaitlyn for her time here with the Wave," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are grateful for her contributions to the club, on and off the pitch, and we wish her the best moving forward."

Torpey, 24, signed with the Wave from Melbourne City FC of the A-League ahead of the 2024 NWSL season. In her first year, she went on to make 14 appearances in the regular-season while earning four starts for San Diego.

TRANSACTION: San Diego Wave FC trade defender Kaitlyn Torpey to Portland Thorns in exchange for $10,000 in Allocation Money.

