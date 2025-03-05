Angel City Football Club and Defender Savy King Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that defender Savy King has agreed to a two-year extension on her existing contract that will keep the LA-native with the club through 2028. The club recently acquired King in a trade with NorCal rival Bay FC on February 3, in exchange for $200,000 in intra-league transfer funds plus $100,000 in 2026.

"From the very beginning, Angel City felt like the right place for me," stated King. "I believe in what we're building here, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead. Being in my home town and having my friends and family in the stands makes this journey even more special, and extending my time here just felt right."

"We have already been extremely impressed by Savy in her short time with us at Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "The opportunity to extend her contract was important to us as we continue to invest in the long term future of this club. It is clear to us that this is the beginning of an incredible career for Savy and we are looking forward to playing a key part in her development."

The third-youngest draftee in NWSL history at 18 years old, King was drafted second overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft by Bay FC. In her rookie season, she made 20 NWSL match appearances in all competitions, earning two assists in 1,220 minutes on the pitch, helping the new expansion team make the playoffs in its first season.

King, recently called up as a training player for the USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster by Head Coach Emma Hayes, assisted the U-20 US Youth National Team to a bronze medal in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup alongside ACFC defender Gisele Thompson. In 2023, she was one of five nominees for 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. King also made appearances for the 2022 U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup and helped the team win the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship.

In her one season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, King helped guide the team to the 2023 quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament and logged a team-high 2,030 minutes, playing a full 90 minutes in 19 of her 23 games. Individually, she earned United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Second Team, All-ACC Second Team and ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

Raised locally in West Hills, CA, King was born in Santa Monica, California and attended Agoura Hills High School. In 2021, she was named to the 2021 ECNL San Diego National Selection Games U-16/17 West All-Star Team while playing club soccer with the Slammers FC.

