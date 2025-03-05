Arin Wright Named Racing Captain for 2025 Season

March 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC defender and native Kentuckian Arin Wright has been elected team captain ahead of the 2025 season.

A 10-year veteran of the National Women's Soccer League, Wright joined Racing ahead of the 2024 season and signed a new multi-year contract this past winter. Wright's captaincy - voted on by her teammates - comes after she stared 21 games last year, including 17 at center back.

Canadian international forward Janine Sonis (née Beckie) will serve as co-captain.

"First and foremost, I feel honored to represent my teammates, this club and this city," Wright said. "Stepping into this role as captain is something that I am excited to challenge myself in and will not take lightly. I feel fortunate to have been able to play alongside some of the best in the game, which has allowed me to learn and grow from them in their many leadership styles. What I have discovered during that time is there is no one size fits all. It is not a one-person job, and leading a group can look different for everyone."

"Gilli brings positive leadership qualities to this group in several aspects," added Racing's head coach, Bev Yanez. "We look forward to her leading the group this season."

Wright grew up outside of Lexington in Wilmore. She was named Kentucky Miss Soccer and a prep All-American at West Jessamine High School and went on to become a member of the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame. She arrived to Racing Louisville after eight seasons with the Chicago Stars.

Wright earned two NWSL Best XI honors and was a 2016 NWSL Defender of the Year finalist with Chicago. She left the club as its all-time leader in games started with 143.

Last season, Wright helped Racing post five shutouts and ranked second on the team in interceptions, third in blocks and sixth in aerial duels won.

"For me, leadership is best done together," Wright said. "My promise to myself, my teammates, staff and this club is that I will give all of myself to ensuring everyone can be their best self in this environment. My hope is that by empowering my teammates and giving them a safe space to express themselves, we don't just have one leader - we have a team full of them."

Racing Louisville begins the 2025 season at home, hosting the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, March 15. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. For tickets, visit racingloufc.com/opener or call (502) 568-2489.

