Washington Spirit Are Too Fun to Watch
Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026
- Houston Dash Travel to Missouri for Matchup with Kansas City Current - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Welcomes Houston Dash to CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Hosts Boston Legacy FC in First-Ever Matchup Friday at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Reign FC Wraps up Homestand against Gotham FC with World Cup Night at Lumen Field on Friday - Seattle Reign FC
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host Racing Louisville FC Chasing Eight Match Unbeaten Streak - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Heads West to Face Seattle Reign FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Heads West to Face Seattle Reign FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC and First Lady Announce New, Multi-Year Partnership - Chicago Stars FC
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