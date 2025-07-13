Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Mystics take down the Storm 74-69 to move above .500 at 11-10 :fire:
Brittney Sykes led with 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST while Sonia Citron added 17 PTS!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
