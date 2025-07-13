Sports stats

WNBA Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


The Mystics take down the Storm 74-69 to move above .500 at 11-10 :fire:

Brittney Sykes led with 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST while Sonia Citron added 17 PTS!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central