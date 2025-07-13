Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Mystics take down the Storm 74-69 to move above .500 at 11-10 :fire:

Brittney Sykes led with 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST while Sonia Citron added 17 PTS!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.