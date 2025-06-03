Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 3, 2025
June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever pick up the 85-76 win over the Washington Mystics to move to 1-0 in Commissioner's Cup play
Kelsey Mitchell went off for 24 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL, & 4 3PM!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
