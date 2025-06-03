Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever pick up the 85-76 win over the Washington Mystics to move to 1-0 in Commissioner's Cup play

Kelsey Mitchell went off for 24 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL, & 4 3PM!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







