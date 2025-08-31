Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 30, 2025

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Valkyries couldn't be stopped tonight, defeating the Mystics, 99-62, at home!

Janelle Salaün: 20 PTS, 6 REB Carla Leite: 19 PTS, 6 AST

