Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 30, 2025
Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Valkyries couldn't be stopped tonight, defeating the Mystics, 99-62, at home!
Janelle Salaün: 20 PTS, 6 REB Carla Leite: 19 PTS, 6 AST
