Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2025
June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream escaped with a 92-91 victory over the Mystics! Allisha Gray led the way with 18 PTS
At 9-4, this marks the Dream's best start through 14 games since 2014!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
