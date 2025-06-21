Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2025

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream escaped with a 92-91 victory over the Mystics! Allisha Gray led the way with 18 PTS

At 9-4, this marks the Dream's best start through 14 games since 2014!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2025

