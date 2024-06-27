Warriors Sign Thorpe to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

June 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are pleased to announce the signing of forward Riley Thorpe to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Any time you sign an 11th round pick, the players doing a lot to catch your eye," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

The Warriors selected Thorpe in the 11th round, 236th overall, in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Listed at five-foot-eight on draft day, Thrope measured in at five-foot-10 and 160 lbs. at the Warriors' Development Camp earlier this month.

"Obviously Riley has grown and he always had the skill-set and the speed, so he's worked real hard to get this and he deserves it," Ripplinger said.

Thrope posted 20 goals and 39 points in 29 games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 team last season. He also had three assists in seven games with the NAX U18 prep squad.

Thorpe is the fifth player signed by the Warriors from the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, joining Aaron Sawatzky, William Degagne, Carson Deichert and Tyson Schamehorn.

Ripplinger said Thorpe will battle for a spot on the Warriors heading into training camp.

"We have some openings this year," he said. "At 16, it's hard to make the Western Hockey League, but he'll get some extra looks."

Thrope and the Warriors will hit the ice for training camp at the end of August.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.