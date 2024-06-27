Road to the NHL Draft: Ethan McCallum

June 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - With the NHL Draft beginning tomorrow night in Las Vegas, NV, we finish our look at the draft eligible players with one half of our goaltending tandem.

Drafted 39th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Ethan McCallum (Brandon, MB) was a stalwart in net for the Tigers during his rookie season. The 6'4 goaltender made the most of his opportunities and proved he could be relied on when his number was called.

McCallum was 11-8-1 for the Tigers during the 2023-24 season. Throughout the season, he picked up five WHL Save of the Night honours and was also named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending November 5th.

After only one season in the WHL, McCallum's size, determination and ability to move post to post has already made him an attractive prospect to any NHL team looking to add to their goaltender depth.

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Ethan has put into his development and we're excited to see where he will start the next chapter in his hockey career.

The NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28th and 29th. You can watch the draft on Sportsnet. Follow us on our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft and the latest Tigers news.

