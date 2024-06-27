Kelowna Rockets NHL Draft Preview

Kelowna Rockets forwards Tij Iginla and Hiroki Gojsic are hopeful to join a long list of Rockets players who have had their name called out at the NHL Draft when this year's event takes place at the at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV this weekend.

A total of 73 Rockets players have been selected in previous drafts, with Tyler Prosofsky and Scott Parker being the only two to be redrafted at the event. To see the complete list of Tacoma and Kelowna Rockets drafted into the NHL click here.

IGINLA RIPS UP THE CHARTS

Tij Igina will be looking to become the 11th Rocket to be selected in the first round and the first since 2019 when Lassi Thomson and Nolan Foote were both taken on day one of the event.

PICK PLAYER TEAM YEAR

5 Luke Schenn Toronto 2008

9 Kyle McLaren Boston 1995

12 Tyler Myers Buffalo 2008

14 Cal Foote Tampa Bay 2017

19 Lassi Thomson Ottawa 2019

20 Scott Parker Colorado 1998

23 Scott Hannan San Jose 1997

27 Nolan Foote Tampa Bay 2019

28 Lucas Johansen Washington 2016

30 Nick Merkley Arizona 2015

Iginla, who was drafted ninth overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2021, has shot up the draft rankings this season. After putting up 18 points (6G, 12A) over 48 games as a 16-year-old rookie with the WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds he was left off of Hockey Canada's roster for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer.

Dealt to the Rockets in June 2023, he burst out of the gates with 19 points (12G, 6A) through his first 11 games with the Rockets. On October 25, NHL Central Scouting gave him a 'B' rating on their Preliminary Players to Watch List, which projected him to be a second or third round pick. He continued his torrid scoring, racking up 27 goals and 49 points through 38 games by January 12, when it was announced he was ranked 11th among North American skaters on Central Scouting's mid-season rankings.

By the end of the season, Iginla was named to the Western Hockey League's 2023-24 B.C. Division First All-Star Team at the end of the regular-season. The Kelowna Rockets 2024 MVP award winner finished second in scoring among all Rockets with 84 points (47G-37A) in 62 games. His 47 goals were tied for sixth among all WHL skaters. He climbed two more spots to the ninth position on the final rankings for the draft.

Tij is the son of Jarome Iginla, who was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Stars in 1995. Jarome posted 71 points (33G, 38A), 13 less than Tij, over 72 games in his draft year.

He helped Canada captured gold at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship in May, scoring the game winner in the 6-4 win over the United States.

GOJSIC FINDS HIS STRIDE

Weeks after drafting Hiroki's younger brother, Kanjyu, in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, they traded for 6'3", 187-pound forwards WHL playing rights.

The Victoria Royals selected Gojsic with the first pick in the second round (No. 23) at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL, posting 21 points (10G, 11A) and 22 penalty minutes through 36 games as a 16-year-old rookie.

When the Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 25, Gojsic was just getting acclimated to playing in the WHL, he led the Rockets rookies in scoring at the time with five points (2G, 3A) through 11 games. His 'C' rating pegged as a potential fourth- or fifth-round pick.

In the new year, he was ranked 94 among North American skaters on their mid-season rankings after putting up 20 points (8G, 12A) through 38 games to lead the Rockets rookies in scoring.

At then end of the season Gojsic was named the Rockets rookie of the year after leading the team's first year players in scoring and finished eighth among first year skaters in the WHL with 50 points (21G, 29A) through 68 games. On Central Scouting's final rankings, he climbed 31 spots from the mid-term rankings to 63 among North American skaters.

WHERE TO WATCH

Tthe 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft takes center stage at Sphere on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Rounds 2-7 will be Saturday (11 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, TVAS).

