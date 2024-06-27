Barrett Joins Oil Kings Staff

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have announced that Broadcast and Community Relations Manager Mat Barrett has accepted a position with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings.

Barrett joined the Broncos last summer and quickly endeared himself to fans with his personality and energetic delivery of the games on radio.

"I'd like to thank Mat for his hard work and enthusiasm over the last year," said General Manager Chad Leslie. "While we are sad to see Mat go, this is a great opportunity for him to continue to grow as a broadcaster in this league, while being closer to his family."

The search for the next Voice of the Broncos will get underway in the coming weeks.

