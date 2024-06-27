Unger Makes NHL Draft Case During Championship Run

Jackson Unger came into this past season motivated. After being passed over in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old goaltender was looking to prove that he could take his game to the next level.

Unger more than showed he was capable of that during his 2023-24 season as he helped lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to the organization's first Western Hockey League Championship.

"I just got better," Unger said. "I thought at the end, I was just playing simple hockey and I thought it worked out really well."

Unger never stopped pushing himself throughout the season as he stepped into the role as the Warriors' full-time starter for the first time this season.

He would end up leading the WHL in wins with 35, while finishing sixth in the league with a 0.908 save percentage in 54 games.

During the Warriors' run to the Ed Chynoweth Cup, Unger got better the deeper the team went finishing with a 16-1-2-0 record, 2.90 goals against average and 0.910 save percentage in 20 games.

In the WHL Championship Series, Unger posted a sparkling 1.98 goals against average and 0.938 save percentage, which included making 30-plus saves in three of the four games.

"I was learning throughout the whole thing, it can be a lot sometimes, but I think I handled it well and played my best," Unger said.

In total between the regular season, playoffs and Memorial Cup, Unger played 78 games this season for the Warriors.

"It felt long at times, but it also just flew by and it was a lot of fun," Unger said.

The Calgary, Alta. product said he isn't focused on the NHL Draft after being ranked 27th among North American goalies in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Unger is turning his attention to next season and continuing to grow in his role as the Warriors' starter.

"Confidence will be high and knowing that I'll come back even better is pretty exciting for next year," he said.

"I know there's some areas I know I can get better at and I want to improve going into next year."

The 2024 NHL Draft goes Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas.

