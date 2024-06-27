Becher Keeping Things Even Keel Ahead of NHL Draft

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Ondrej Becher's impressive sophomore campaign in the WHL has garnered significant attention from NHL scouts. After amassing 96 points this season, Becher consistently appeared on NHL Central Scouting's list and secured a spot at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, NY, as one of only two 19-year-olds at the event.

With the NHL Draft kicking off this weekend, Becher remains focused and composed. "To be honest, I am just working on myself and not thinking about it too much. Whatever happens will happen," commented the Czech forward.

At the Combine, Becher had the chance to engage with several NHL teams and reconnect with his fellow countrymen who are also anticipating the draft. "The Combine was really good, it was great there," he said. "I really enjoyed all aspects of it, but my favorite things were definitely the meetings. I felt very good about all of them. It was also great to see all of my Czech friends there as well."

During the 2023-2024 season, Becher played alongside Terik Parascak, and the duo combined for an impressive 201 points (75-126-201). They were pivotal to PG's success throughout the season and the playoffs. Becher and Parascak were roommates at the Combine, which provided comfort for Becher. "It was so good to have a teammate there," Becher said. "We were roommates, which was awesome. It definitely helped me mentally to have Perry there."

Although Becher won't be in Las Vegas for the draft, he is eager to see his called this weekend in Sin City.

