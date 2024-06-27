Oil Kings Announce Mat Barrett as New Manager, Hockey Broadcasting & Media

June 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to announce the hiring of Mat Barrett as the teams new Manager of Hockey Broadcasting & Media.

Barrett will become the voice of the Oil Kings as he provides play-by-play for all games with the special addition of Guy Flaming on colour commentary for all home games.

"I am extremely excited to join the Edmonton Oil Kings, and the Oilers Entertainment Group," Barrett said. "To come back home and call games for the Junior team I grew up watching is a privilege I don't take for granted. I can't wait to get to work and help bring fans even closer to their favourite WHL club."

Born and raised in Edmonton, Barrett spent the 2023-2024 season in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos, also as their play-by-play voice. Prior to that, Barrett called games in the SJHL for the Melfort Mustangs for six seasons, and the Nipawin Hawks for one season as well. He also served as the Mustangs Marketing & Business Director from 2021-2023.

After graduating from Archbishop O'Leary High School in Edmonton, Barret went on to Mount Royal University's Broadcasting program, graduating from there in 2017, and serving as the Mount Royal Cougars Men's and Women's hockey teams play-by-play voice for two seasons.

The Oil Kings kick off their regular season on September 20, when they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Oil Kings home opener is set for September 28 when the Calgary Hitmen visit Rogers Place.

Fans can tune in to all Oil Kings games on "Oil Kings Radio" on iHeart Radio Canada and the iHeart Radio Canada app.

