Warriors Prepare to Host Development Camp this Week

June 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce our 2024 Development Camp, set for this week in Moose Jaw and Caronport.

The Warriors will welcome in 27 of the organization's top prospects for three days of on-ice and off-ice activities, starting on Thursday, June 6.

"We're looking forward to hosting our first development camp since 2019 and seeing the next crop of Warriors on the ice together over the weekend," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

This weekend will mark the first opportunity for the Warriors to see their 2024 WHL Prospects Draft class on the ice together, including second round pick Cohen Williams.

"This is a great opportunity to have those players begin to learn what it takes to play for the Warriors and build relationships with their future teammates, coaches and staff," Ripplinger said.

The camp will see players in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 age groups hit the ice at the Barkman Arena in Caronport for practices on Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors will have 15 forwards, nine defencemen and three goalies in attendance for this year's camp.

The camp will include fitness testing, video sessions and sessions for parents to become familiar with the Warriors' organization, as well as the team's education partners at Vanier Collegiate.

The on-ice sessions will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as 9-10:30 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. on Saturday.

