Nguyen Eager to Show Skills to Wheat Kings Faithful

June 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Marcus Nguyen had a feeling there were big changes coming for the Portland Winterhawks. He just didn't know for certain he'd be one of the players moving on.

After their all-in season ended in a WHL finals loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors, the Winterhawks began the process of restocking their cupboards with assets to help in the future. For the Wheat Kings, that meant a chance to add a player who could help them win now, so they picked up Nguyen in exchange for 2008-born forward Reed Brown.

"Portland going for it last year, I knew we were going to be in a rebuild phase next season so I kind of had a feeling something was going to happen," Nguyen said. "It (the trade) was more excitement than anything. I've heard nothing but great things about Brandon."

Because the Wheat Kings and Winterhawks only play each other once a season, Nguyen doesn't know the Wheat Kings as well as he would know some of his conference opponents, but he's gotten a couple of insiders opinions. One was from former Wheat Kings captain Nate Danielson, and after the trade he was in touch with Nick Johnson and Rhett Ravndahl as well. Nguyen and Johnson, fellow Calgary natives, know each other particularly well.

"I knew Nick before Portland," Nguyen said. "We know each other, we hang out in the summers. I'm really happy he's in Brandon too."

Just as Nguyen hasn't seen much of the Wheat Kings, fans of the Black and Gold may not have seen much of him. But his in-your-face style and remarkable footspeed mean they're going to get to know him in a hurry once he arrives in Brandon.

"I love playing quick, I love playing with speed," Nguyen said. "My transition game is what I take pride in. I love putting up goals and points, but I take pride in my 200-foot game. I've learned in Portland the last four years what it takes to be on the penalty kill and on the power play, and what it takes to get ice time. I've worked for everything, I'm not afraid to throw a big hit or get a crucial goal."

Nguyen had a penchant for crucial goals last season, scoring eight times in 18 playoff games. He also picked up six shorthanded goals, a total that was more than four entire teams put up during the 2023-24 campaign.

"I like to anticipate things on the kill and let my speed take over," he said. "I take a lot of pride in my skating and how quick I am in the corners. On the kill last year and the previous years as well it was anticipating plays and using my stick to break up plays and heading the other way as fast as I can."

Last season, Nguyen's Winterhawks went on a deep playoff run, and they were part of two second-round series in the two years prior. The Wheat Kings are hoping some of his playoff experience can help them with a deep playoff run of their own.

"I had never played 18 playoff games in a season," said Nguyen. "It's definitely a grind. It's a mental grind it's a physical grind, it takes a lot. To a man, you've got to take care of your body and leave it all out on the ice every game."

Nguyen added he's happy to be playing in the Eastern Conference now so he can travel to his home province a little more often, and have more family members attend his games.

Western Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2024

