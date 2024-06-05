Winterhawks Acquire Reed Brown from Brandon for Marcus Nguyen

June 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club has acquired the WHL playing rights of forward Reed Brown ('08) from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for 20-year-old forward Marcus Nguyen.

Portland concluded last season with a dozen 19-year-old players on its 2024 WHL Playoff roster and the team is only allowed to retain three of its 2004-born skaters next season. Because of the age limitation, it is important for the Winterhawks to begin making roster moves early in the off-season to allow their veteran players an opportunity to continue to develop in our league. With the move, the Winterhawks get an impact 16-year-old prospect to add to their protected list.

"Marcus has developed into a very good player and has a great future ahead of him," said Winterhawks Head Coach/GM Mike Johnston. "As an 11th-round pick in our league, he proved that you can overcome the odds and become a top player in the WHL. We wish him all the best in Brandon and thank him for everything he's done for our organization."

Full trade details can be found below:

Portland receives:

F - Reed Brown ('08)

Brandon receives:

F - Marcus Nguyen ('04)

Brown, 16, recently played for Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 15U AAA program and led the team in scoring with 34 goals in 48 games. He ranked second on the team with 57 points, one shy of teammate and fellow Winterhawks prospect Luke Wilfley. Brown was originally selected sixth overall by the Wheat Kings in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Nguyen, 19, set new career highs during the 2023-24 season with 24 goals and 56 points in 66 games. The Calgary, Alta. native played in 216 career games with Portland across four seasons and helped the Winterhawks win a Western Conference Championship last month. Nguyen netted eight goals and 17 points in 18 postseason games to propel the Winterhawks to the WHL Championship Series. Nguyen enjoyed back-to-back-to-back 20-plus goal campaigns in the Rose City and cemented himself in the Winterhawks record book with 13 shorthanded goals, surpassing Oliver Bjorkstrand for the most scored by a Hawk in the internet era.

The entire Portland Winterhawks organization would like to thank Marcus Nguyen for his time in the Hawks organization and Portland community and we wish him plenty of success in Brandon as he wraps up his junior hockey endeavors.

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.