Tigers Sign Goaltender Cash Christie to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
June 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have added to their goaltender depth chart as the team has signed 2009-born Cash Christie (North Vancouver, BC) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Christie, 15, played at St. George's U15 Prep in the Canada Sport School Hockey League sporting a 9-2-0 record in 14 appearances for St. George's while also affiliating with the school's U17 team for four games having an.929 save percentage.
Cash spoke with members of the Medicine Hat media following his signing and says he's looking forward to the next step in his hockey career in the Western Hockey League.
Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox says Chrisite has pure talent when it comes to tending the net. "Cash is a fluid skating netminder that provides a calming presence," Fox says. "He has great hands, strong game sense and a goalie with tremendous upside."
