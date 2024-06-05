Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Daniel Vaillant to SDA

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2009-born defenseman Daniel Vaillant has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Cochrane, Alberta, Vaillant played last season for the Airdrie Xtreme Under-15 team in the Alberta Elite Hockey League.

"Daniel has always displayed the intangibles as a player - compete and desire - along with offensive production and leadership qualities," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "As we move forward as an organization, we are very happy to have Daniel in the fold."

Vaillant was Wenatchee's third pick in the recent WHL Prospects Draft and second from the province of Alberta, earning a third-round selection at 65th overall. He notched 37 points in 34 regular-season games for the Airdrie Xtreme, and posted seven points over five games during his team's postseason run. Vaillant scored the game-winner to send his team to the provincial title game, and led his Xtreme team to a runner-up finish before posting two points in five games at the Alberta Cup in April. He also stepped up to play seven regular-season games at the U17 level with the Airdrie Cannex Avalanche, notching a point per game, with four goals and three assists.

"I am very honoured and excited to be drafted into the WHL by a great organization like the Wenatchee Wild," said Vaillant. "I can't wait to meet everyone in the fall camp as I start the next step on my hockey journey."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Daniel Vaillant on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

