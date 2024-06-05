Blazers Sign 2024 Second Round Pick Joaquin Geras

June 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2009-born defenseman Joaquin Geras to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Geras was selected by the Blazers in the 2nd round, 26th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Geras is from Calgary, AB and played the 2023-24 season with the EDGE School U15 Prep team. In 27 games, he had six goals, 22 assists and 28 points. He also added two goals, three assists and five points in five playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Joaquin and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Joaquin's development over the coming seasons."

The 6'1" and 175lb defenseman is the second player signed by the Blazers from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, along with forward Asher Gingras.

Geras attended the Kamloops Blazers Development Camp this past weekend.

