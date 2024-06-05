Pats Sign Sam Failler

June 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2009-born forward Sam Failler to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Sam and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Sam brings a complete game to our hockey club. Very good hockey sense, strong two-way game, character, and leadership. We look forward to Sam's future with our hockey club."

Failler, 15, was drafted by the Pats with the 38th pick of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft on May 9. The Dundurn, Sask. product recorded 48 points (19G-29A) in 19 games in 2023-24 with the Martensville Marauders U15 AA team, finishing fourth on his club in points, goals and assists. The 5-foot-9, 139 lb. right-shot forward who played for the Marauders U15 AA team in 2022-23, added 42 points (16G-26A) in 29 games.

