Warriors Look to Keep Momentum Going

March 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - After a dominant weekend over the Regina Pats, the Warriors once again look to continue their streak as they welcome the Red Deer Rebels to the Hangar for the final time this season.

Last weekend saw ten Warriors goals from nine different scorers, including Brady Ness, who potted his first of the 2024-2025 season, and Dominik Pavlik, who scored his first career WHL goal.

Red Deer has controlled the season series over the Warriors with three wins in three games. Red Deer sits ninth in the Eastern Conference, fourteen points behind the Swift Current Broncos.

The Warriors have recalled defenceman Colt Carter from the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA team. Through 35 regular season games this season, Carter has 44 points. He has played three other games with the Warriors this season.

It's not too late to get tickets to the game; it's the last two-for-ticket Tuesday of the season and it's also the last progressive chuck-a-puck jackpot of the season! Tickets are available online here or at the Moose Jaw Events Centre Box Office.

If you can't make it to the game, tune in on CHL TV and Country 100. The pre-game show with James Gallo starts at 6:40 on Country 100.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.