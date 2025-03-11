Giants' Lin Just 2nd 16-Year-Old D-Man in 35 Years to Reach 50 Points

March 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin in action

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin in action(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin has joined some very elite company.

After a scoring correction, the 16-year-old netted his 50th point of the season with a secondary assist on Mazden Leslie's empty-net goal on Sunday in a 3-1 win over Prince George.

With five goals and 45 assists for 50 points in 57 games, Lin becomes just the second rookie WHL defenceman aged 16 or younger to hit the 50-point mark since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops Blazers legend Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90, joining Everett's Landon Dupont.

Niedermayer was 16 when he erupted for 69 points (14G-55A) in his rookie season with the Blazers 35 years ago. Dupont, 15, has 57 points in 59 games this season.

Lin was selected by the Giants with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and has looked like a steady veteran most nights with his ability to close gaps, kill plays in the defensive zone and move pucks quickly.

"Congratulations to Ryan on achieving an incredible 50 points as a 16-year-old defenceman. He has quietly just gone about his business putting the work in every day," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "Ryan has shown a quiet resolve that is a true testament to the person he is. I know he was completely unaware of the milestone as he approached it and has always shown a team first mentality."

Lin's 50 points are currently T-3rd amongst all rookie skaters in the WHL, while his 45 assists are the most of any rookie. He also ranks second in scoring among all first-year Canadian Hockey League defencemen, trailing only Dupont.

The Richmond, B.C. product was named the WHL's Rookie of the Week on January 20.

From a Giants perspective, only two 16-year-old skaters in franchise history have ever recorded more points in their rookie season: Gilbert Brule, who had 60 in 2003-24, and Cameron Schmidt, who had 58 in 2023-24.

The Giants next home game is Saturday, March 15 against the Victoria Royals at 7 p.m. Their final home game of the regular season is Sunday, March 23 against the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m.

