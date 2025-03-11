Victoria Royals to Give Jerseys off the Back Post-Game on Fan Appreciation Night

March 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals players will give away the jerseys off their backs to fans following Friday, March 14th Fan Appreciation Night game, in an on-ice presentation.

Fans will be entered to win a jersey off the back of a Royals player by scanning into Friday's game against the Vancouver Giants.

The process for the draw will be as follows:

All fans who attend the game, and have scanned their ticket to enter the building, will be automatically entered.

The draw will take place during the first period.

The winning tickets will be announced during the second period.

If your ticket is drawn, you must visit the Guest Services desk by the end of second intermission, to provide your information. You must be able to show your ticket, matching the seat that was drawn at the Guest Services Desk.

You will receive further instruction at the Guest Services desk on where to be after the game to receive the jersey in an on-ice presentation.

Restrictions:

To be eligible to receive the jersey, the fan must attend the end of the game and meet in the set location.

Must be able to show your ticket and ID to claim your jersey.

If you do not visit Guest Services prior to the end of second intermission, or do not have ID another ticket will be drawn.

You must be willing to go on the ice to collect your game-worn jersey.

Trading of tickets is not permitted; you must have ID that matches the ticket.

Trading of envelopes of which player's jersey you are receiving will not be allowed.

The contest is at the discretion of the club, if inappropriate behaviour is displayed, such as attempting to barter or trade tickets or envelopes with the player's name occurs, the team can re-draw a different winner.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

