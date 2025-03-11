Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Thunderbirds

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit to get to overtime, but Dawson Seitz scored the game winner as Tri-City fell 3-2 to the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday. Gavin Garland and Max Curran scored for the Americans while Ryan Grout finished with 30 saves in the loss.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between the Americans and Thunderbirds. The two teams will get very familiar with each other over the next week and they will battle three times between tonight and Sunday. After dropping the first game of the season series 5-2 on October 8, the Americans have won the last two with 6-5 (Jan 10) and 2-1 OT (March 2) victories. Jackson Smith scored the overtime winner when these two teams last met nine days ago in Seattle.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Jake Sloan (28-41-69) Braeden Cootes (23-35-58)

Max Curran (21-44-65) Nathan Pilling (32-22-54)

Brandon Whynott (25-32-57) Coster Dunn (22-27-49)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Power Play - 16.8% (36-for-214) Power Play - 19.8% (41-for-207)

Penalty Kill - 77.4% (178-for-230) Penalty Kill - 75.4% (187-for-248)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: TBD

Gesa Autograph Booth: Terrell Goldsmith

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

