Hawks in the Community: February Edition

Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2024-25 season is in full swing, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Hawks Fight Cancer Night -

The Portland Winterhawks hosted their annual Hawks Fight Cancer Night in early February, uniting the community in support of cancer research and local organizations. Fans were encouraged to visit health group tables around the concourse and take part in the fight. Additionally, all game worn specialty Winterhawks jerseys were auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting local cancer-fighting organizations.

School rink visits- Portland Winterhawks Hawks Fight Cancer x Cram The Stands 2025-

The Winterhawks supported Sunset High School's annual "Cram the Stands" fundraiser during this year's Hawks Fight Cancer night. Cram the Stands is a fundraising event put on by the students at Sunset High School in Hillsboro to support pediatric cancer research. The Winterhawks, eight of whom are currently enrolled at Sunset High, were proud to donate $5,000 to the initiative during Sunset High's assembly.

Through sponsorships, t-shirt sales, and donations, Sunset High raises money each year in honor of selected "ambassadors" from Doernbecher Children's Hospital, with two basketball games highlighting the fundraiser. This year, the Winterhawks were proud to add Hawks Fight Cancer Night at the VMC as a third event for the cause.

Tom's Tykes presented by Toyota-

Tom's Tykes program allows children the amazing opportunity to try hockey for free for the first time. Tom's Tykes provides all the hockey gear and equipment so they can get involved with this amazing sport without all the initial stress.

This season, we partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to give youth in the Greater Portland area the chance to play for free, making hockey more accessible to the next generation.

Thank you to our friends at Toyota and Boys and Girls Club for partnering with us on another successful year of Tom's Tykes. We are already looking forward to more upcoming sessions this season!

Thank you to our partners at Toyota and Boys and Girls Club for making this possible!

Blazers Boys and Girls Club-

The Portland Winterhawks wrapped up their final session of the season with the Boys and Girls Club of Portland Metropolitan Area, bringing the excitement of hockey straight to the club! Throughout the session, kids had the opportunity to learn fundamental hockey skills, practice individual techniques, and engage in hands-on activities with our players. It was an incredible experience to share the game we love with the next generation, fostering teamwork, confidence, and a passion for hockey.

Oak Grove Elementary School Visit-

We wrapped up our final visit to Oak Grove Elementary this season, closing out an incredible partnership filled with meaningful connections. Throughout the year, our players exchanged letters as pen pals, made multiple visits to the school, and provided students with tickets to experience a Winterhawks game firsthand. It has been an honor to connect with these young students, and we're so grateful for the opportunity to make an impact in our community. A huge thank you to Oak Grove for welcoming us-we can't wait for more moments like this in the future!

What's Next?

March is packed with playoffs and thrilling theme nights! As we wrap up the regular season, we'll host our annual Fan Appreciation Night and 'Jersey Off Their Backs' games to celebrate the best fans in hockey. The Winterhawks have officially clinched a WHL Playoff berth for the 14th consecutive season and will set their sights on capturing their fourth Ed Chynoweth Cup this spring!

