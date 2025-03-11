Cougars' Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped in Hard-Fought Battle against Giants

March 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







LANGLEY, BC - Despite a tremendous effort in the final game of their five-game road trip-and their third game in three nights-the Prince George Cougars saw their season-high seven-game win streak come to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday at the Langley Events Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Cougars came out strong in the opening period, striking first courtesy of Borya Valis, who made no mistake beating Vancouver goaltender Burke Hood five-hole at the 3:34 mark. Prince George dictated the pace in the first period and carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Vancouver responded early in the second period when Prince George product Cameron Schmidt scored a power-play goal to even the game at 1-1. Both goaltenders-Josh Ravensbergen for the Cougars and Burke Hood for the Giants-stood tall for the remainder of the period, keeping the game deadlocked through 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Giants grabbed their first lead at the 4:36 mark, making it 2-1. The Cougars applied heavy pressure, generating multiple scoring chances, but Burke Hood continued to stand firm in net. Vancouver sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, ending the Cougars' impressive seven-game winning streak.

They Said It...

Associate Coach Jim Playfair on the game...

What's Next?

Next Game: Friday, March 14 vs Wenatchee - 7:00 pm

